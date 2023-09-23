The The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri is the setting for the Missouri Tigers' (3-0) matchup against the Memphis Tigers (3-0) on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Offensively, Missouri ranks 67th in the FBS with 394.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 36th in total defense (295.7 yards allowed per contest). Memphis ranks 38th in the FBS with 449.3 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by giving up just 251.0 total yards per contest.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Missouri vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Missouri Memphis 394.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (52nd) 295.7 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (6th) 132.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.7 (43rd) 262.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (41st) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 1 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has compiled 732 yards (244.0 ypg) on 54-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 280 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 121 yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the pass game with four grabs for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 22 receptions for 327 yards (109.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Theo Wease has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 84 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has compiled 791 yards on 71% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 47 yards with three scores.

Blake Watson has been handed the ball 40 times for a team-high 295 yards (98.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 130 yards.

Sutton Smith has taken 27 carries and totaled 127 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 154 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee's eight grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

