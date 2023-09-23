The Missouri State Bears (0-2) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) play at Robert W. Plaster Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks third-worst in the FCS (516.5 yards allowed per game), Missouri State has put up better results offensively, ranking 56th in the FCS offensively putting up 365.0 yards per game. Utah Tech has not been getting things done on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 494.7 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, regstering 353.3 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Missouri State vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Missouri State Utah Tech 365.0 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (56th) 516.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.7 (121st) 92.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.7 (116th) 272.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.7 (14th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark leads Missouri State with 475 yards (237.5 ypg) on 37-of-63 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 74 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 33 times for 69 yards (34.5 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 47 yards through the air.

Raylen Sharpe has hauled in 12 catches for 163 yards (81.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Hunter Wood has caught eight passes while averaging 44.5 yards per game.

Jmariyae Robinson has a total of 56 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has put up 644 passing yards, or 214.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.6% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with three interceptions.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has carried the ball 37 times for 156 yards, with one touchdown.

Nygel Osborne has compiled 57 yards on 11 carries.

Rickie Johnson's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 catches on 17 targets with two touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has put together a 189-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on seven targets.

Jaivian Lofton's two targets have resulted in seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri State or Utah Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.