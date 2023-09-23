When the Missouri State Bears match up with the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Bears will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Missouri State vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-6.6) 72.0 Missouri State 39, Utah Tech 33

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have posted one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Bears' two games have hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 24.0 43.0 -- -- 24.0 43.0 Utah Tech 27.7 47.3 13.0 43.0 35.0 49.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.