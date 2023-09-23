Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Missouri vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, September 23
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) and the Missouri Tigers (3-0) meet in St. Louis, Missouri to play at the The Dome at America's Center. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Missouri vs. Memphis?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Memphis 27, Missouri 20
- Missouri has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Missouri Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Memphis has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Memphis Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Missouri Tigers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Memphis (+6.5)
- Missouri has covered the spread once this year.
- The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Memphis has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (52.5)
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in a game once this season.
- Missouri averages 29.3 points per game against Memphis' 40.3, totaling 17.1 points over the contest's over/under of 52.5.
Splits Tables
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|30
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52
|46.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.5
|30
|39
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
