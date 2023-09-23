Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Hancock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: The Dome at America's Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Missouri (-7)

