In the matchup between the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

LSU vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (+17.5) Over (55.5) LSU 33, Arkansas 24

Week 4 Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Tigers have won once against the spread this season.

Every Tigers game has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Razorbacks based on the moneyline is 14.3%.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in two games with a set total.

One of the Razorbacks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Arkansas games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.8 points, 2.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.7 23.0 72.0 10.0 41.0 14.0 Arkansas 38.3 19.0 38.3 19.0 -- --

