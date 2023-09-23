The Lindenwood Lions (2-1) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois State has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking 20th-best in total offense (425.3 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (231.3 yards allowed per game). Lindenwood's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 466.7 total yards per contest (sixth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 48th by giving up 322.7 total yards per game.

Lindenwood vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Lindenwood vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Lindenwood Illinois State 466.7 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.3 (21st) 322.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (23rd) 220.3 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.3 (23rd) 246.3 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 655 yards on 42-of-75 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 96 rushing yards (32 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 40 times for 242 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Vondarious Gordon has compiled 100 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 241 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions on 12 targets with five touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has seven receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 123 yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Spencer Redd's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 674 yards (224.7 ypg) on 61-of-92 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 297 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Wenkers Wright has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 106 yards (35.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Daniel Sobkowicz's leads his squad with 256 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 152 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eddie Kasper has a total of 139 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws.

