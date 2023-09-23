The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as a massive 15.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 45.5 for the outing.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (446 yards allowed per game), Illinois has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 88th in the FBS offensively putting up 356.3 yards per game. With 323.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida Atlantic ranks 108th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, giving up 360.7 total yards per game.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -15.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

In Illinois' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Illinois has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 576 yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) on 26 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 32 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game), scoring one time.

Isaiah Williams' leads his squad with 213 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 27 targets).

Casey Washington has grabbed nine passes while averaging 30 yards per game.

Pat Bryant has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Jer'Zhan Newton leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

So far Xavier Scott leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 18 tackles and one interception this season.

