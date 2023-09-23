The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois is putting up 22 points per game on offense this year (103rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 30.7 points per game (105th) on defense. From an offensive angle, Florida Atlantic is compiling 22 points per game (103rd-ranked). It ranks 93rd in the FBS defensively (28.3 points given up per game).

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Illinois Florida Atlantic 356.3 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (109th) 446 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (73rd) 121.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.3 (118th) 235 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 576 yards (192 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with three touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 145 rushing yards on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 158 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 16 receptions for 213 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Casey Washington has grabbed nine passes while averaging 30 yards per game.

Pat Bryant has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson leads Florida Atlantic with 509 yards on 50-of-79 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III's team-high 148 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 75 receiving yards (25 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has run for 62 yards across 22 attempts.

LaJohntay Wester's 264 receiving yards (88 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 catches on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 132 yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

