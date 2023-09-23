The Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Florida Atlantic Owls at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+15.5) Over (45.5) Illinois 30, Florida Atlantic 18

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

Illinois games have had an average of 50.2 points this season, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-2-0).

Florida Atlantic has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 15.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Out of Owls two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Florida Atlantic this year is 11.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fighting Illini vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 22.0 30.7 21.5 29.0 23.0 34.0 Florida Atlantic 22.0 28.3 26.0 18.5 14.0 48.0

