The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

On offense, NC State ranks 61st in the FBS with 31 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (306.7 points allowed per contest). Virginia's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 42.3 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 107th with 20.7 points per contest.

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

NC State vs. Virginia Key Statistics

NC State Virginia 402 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (112th) 306.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.7 (111th) 175.7 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 68 (127th) 226.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (56th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (78th) 3 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong leads NC State with 679 yards (226.3 ypg) on 66-of-105 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 161 rushing yards on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Houston has piled up 96 yards on 25 carries.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 16 catches for 122 yards (40.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Julian Gray has grabbed six passes while averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Porter Rooks' eight catches have yielded 92 yards.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 652 yards (217.3 ypg) while completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 26 times for 87 yards (29 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught two passes for 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has five receptions for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 17 times for 62 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has racked up 289 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has 19 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 207 yards (69 yards per game) this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed NC State or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.