Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (75-78) match up with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) in the series opener at PETCO Park on Friday, September 22. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron - SD (1-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to put money on the Cardinals' matchup against the Padres but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Padres with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 62, or 55.4%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 28-18 (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Padres won each of the six games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.7%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 6-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.