How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Juan Soto and Richie Palacios will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals take the field at PETCO Park on Friday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 204 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 10 starts this season, Hudson has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Brandon Woodruff
