Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (75-78) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 22.
The Padres will give the nod to Matt Waldron (1-3) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-2).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have won in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
