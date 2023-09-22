Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (75-78) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 22.

The Padres will give the nod to Matt Waldron (1-3) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-2).

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

