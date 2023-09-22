Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (75-78) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 22.

The Padres will give the nod to Matt Waldron (1-3) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-2).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
  • The Cardinals have won in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 Phillies W 6-5 Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
September 18 Brewers W 1-0 Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
September 19 Brewers L 7-3 Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
September 20 Brewers L 8-2 Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
September 21 Brewers L 6-0 Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
September 22 @ Padres - Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
September 23 @ Padres - Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
September 24 @ Padres - Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
September 26 @ Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
September 27 @ Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
September 28 @ Brewers - Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff

