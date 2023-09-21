Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Jose Berrios drawing the start for the Blue Jays, and Gerrit Cole taking the hill for Yankees.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 21.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-7) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (15-8) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

LAA: Canning TB: Eflin 22 (116 IP) Games/IP 29 (167.2 IP) 4.42 ERA 3.44 9.9 K/9 9.2

For a full report of the Canning vs Eflin matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -250

-250 LAA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Angels at Rays

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (8-4) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

MIL: Miley STL: Mikolas 21 (109.1 IP) Games/IP 32 (182.1 IP) 3.38 ERA 4.84 5.8 K/9 5.8

For a full report of the Miley vs Mikolas matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-10) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Cole (13-4) when the teams meet Thursday.

TOR: Berrios NYY: Cole 30 (178 IP) Games/IP 31 (192 IP) 3.49 ERA 2.81 8.5 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -140

-140 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees

Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (3-6) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

ATL: Fried WSH: Irvin 13 (71.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (118.1 IP) 2.64 ERA 4.41 9.2 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Nationals

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Nationals

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (3-6) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

NYM: Peterson PHI: Suarez 25 (100 IP) Games/IP 20 (113.2 IP) 5.22 ERA 3.80 10.2 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Phillies

Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Tanner Bibee (10-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

BAL: Rodriguez CLE: Bibee 21 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (142 IP) 4.53 ERA 2.98 9.5 K/9 8.9

Live Stream Orioles at Guardians

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-14) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (6-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

PIT: Oviedo CHC: Hendricks 30 (166.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (126.2 IP) 4.27 ERA 3.91 7.9 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Cubs

Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-9) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

DET: Skubal OAK: Medina 13 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (98.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 5.56 10.9 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics

DET Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Athletics

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-1) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) when the teams face off on Thursday.

SF: Harrison LAD: Sheehan 5 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (49.2 IP) 5.18 ERA 5.44 10.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -185

-185 SF Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.