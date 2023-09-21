Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Wade Miley on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 10th-best in baseball with 204 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .421.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

St. Louis has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.452).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (7-12) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 182 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Mikolas has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Mikolas will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.