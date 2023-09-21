Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.
The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 35-43 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
