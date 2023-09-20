Zack Thompson starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth-best in MLB play with 204 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .422.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

St. Louis ranks 17th in runs scored with 681 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals are 10th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.453).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Thompson is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Thompson will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 2.4 frames per outing.

In 11 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Pedro Avila 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley

