The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Nolan Arenado among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Brewers are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 44.9%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a record of 21-25 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 147 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-42 34-41 28-22 39-60 50-60 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.