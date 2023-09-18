On Monday, September 18 at 7:45 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for the Brewers, while Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-8, 3.73 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (4-11, 7.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 45 (60%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

