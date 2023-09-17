The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) meet at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 3.5 51.5 -185 +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs and their opponents went over 51.5 combined points in eight of 17 games last season.

Kansas City had an average point total of 49.7 in its outings last season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.

The Chiefs won 13 of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (86.7%).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Kansas City had a 13-1 record (winning 92.9% of its games).

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

The average over/under for Jacksonville's outings last year was 44, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Jaguars were underdogs in 12 games last season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

Jacksonville entered six games last season as the underdog by +150 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 8 Jaguars 23.8 10 20.6 12 44 6

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.6 24.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-5 4-0 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.