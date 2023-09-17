The Kansas City Chiefs are +650 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 17.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -149

-149 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season hit the over.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by averaging 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, catching 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 3 September 24 Bears - +12500 4 October 1 @ Jets - +5000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +6600 6 October 12 Broncos - +8000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +8000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +750 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1400 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2000

