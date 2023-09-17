Check out best bets for when the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Jaguars? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville 26 - Kansas City 20

Jacksonville 26 - Kansas City 20 The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.3%.

The Chiefs were favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. They went 13-2 in those games.

Kansas City had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Jaguars were underdogs 12 times last season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Jacksonville entered six games last season as the underdog by +150 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Jaguars? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+3.5)



Jacksonville (+3.5) Against the spread, the Chiefs were 6-10-1 last season.

Kansas City had an ATS record of 4-9-1 as favorites of 3.5 points or greater last season.

The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville went 4-2 against the spread last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51)



Under (51) The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (53) a season ago than this game's over/under of 51 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.7 less points per game (42.3) last season than this matchup's total of 51 points.

A total of eight of the Chiefs' games last season went over the point total.

In Jaguars games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.