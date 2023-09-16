SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
SEC teams are in action for 11 games in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Tennessee -6 against Florida as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the BYU vs. Arkansas matchup.
Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Tennessee -6 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 30.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Mississippi State +9.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 7.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Akron +25.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 18.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - BYU vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 61.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 58.5 - Tennessee vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 48.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 59 - Vanderbilt vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 3 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ole Miss
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|55.0 / 13.5
|515.0 / 288.5
|Auburn
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|36.5 / 12.0
|361.0 / 287.0
|Georgia
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|46.5 / 5.0
|472.5 / 242.0
|Arkansas
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|42.0 / 9.5
|343.5 / 245.5
|Mississippi State
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|39.5 / 15.5
|416.0 / 319.5
|Missouri
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|29.0 / 14.5
|376.5 / 239.5
|Tennessee
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|39.5 / 13.0
|477.5 / 270.0
|Kentucky
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|36.0 / 15.5
|385.5 / 303.0
|Vanderbilt
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 25.7
|393.7 / 384.3
|Texas A&M
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|42.5 / 29.0
|422.0 / 336.5
|Alabama
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|40.0 / 20.5
|396.5 / 332.5
|South Carolina
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.0 / 26.0
|461.0 / 380.0
|LSU
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|48.0 / 27.5
|541.0 / 407.0
|Florida
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|30.0 / 15.5
|453.0 / 191.0
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.