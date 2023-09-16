The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) will face each other in a matchup at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on North Carolina vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Carolina 23, Minnesota 21

North Carolina 23, Minnesota 21 North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Minnesota has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 73.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+7)



Minnesota (+7) North Carolina has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota is winless versus the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51)



Under (51) The over/under for the matchup of 51 is 3.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for North Carolina (35.5 points per game) and Minnesota (19 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 58.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 36 39 33 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.5 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.