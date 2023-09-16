Missouri vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Missouri Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Missouri vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|48
|-192
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|49.5
|-196
|+162
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Missouri vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Missouri has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Kansas State has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the SEC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.