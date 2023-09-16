How to Watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Missouri Tigers (2-0) host the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (19th-best with 43.5 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 6.5 points allowed per game) this season. With 29 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 71st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 31st, allowing 14.5 points per contest.
See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Army vs UTSA
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Florida State vs Boston College
Missouri vs. Kansas State Key Statistics
|Missouri
|Kansas State
|376.5 (87th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|492.5 (30th)
|239.5 (13th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|256.5 (18th)
|161.5 (67th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|187.5 (46th)
|215 (82nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|305 (24th)
|1 (9th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (36th)
|0 (121st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (72nd)
Missouri Stats Leaders
- Brady Cook has recored 376 passing yards, or 188 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
- Cody Schrader has run for 222 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.
- Nathaniel Peat is a key figure in this offense, with 103 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown and 83 receiving yards (41.5 per game) on three catches with one touchdown
- Luther Burden III has hauled in 213 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Mekhi Miller has racked up 59 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Kansas State Stats Leaders
- Will Howard has 547 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 38 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 11 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 27 times for 180 yards (90 per game).
- This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 27 times for 114 yards (57 per game) and one touchdown.
- RJ Garcia II's 150 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.
- Phillip Brooks has caught 13 passes for 134 yards (67 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jadon Jackson's six catches have yielded 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.