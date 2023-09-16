The Missouri Tigers (2-0) host the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (19th-best with 43.5 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 6.5 points allowed per game) this season. With 29 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 71st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 31st, allowing 14.5 points per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Missouri vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Missouri Kansas State 376.5 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.5 (30th) 239.5 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (18th) 161.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (46th) 215 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (24th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 376 passing yards, or 188 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cody Schrader has run for 222 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat is a key figure in this offense, with 103 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown and 83 receiving yards (41.5 per game) on three catches with one touchdown

Luther Burden III has hauled in 213 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Mekhi Miller has racked up 59 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 547 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 38 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 11 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 27 times for 180 yards (90 per game).

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 27 times for 114 yards (57 per game) and one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II's 150 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks has caught 13 passes for 134 yards (67 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jadon Jackson's six catches have yielded 115 yards and two touchdowns.

