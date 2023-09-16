The Lindenwood Lions (1-1) visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at Hanson Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Western Illinois has the 68th-ranked scoring offense this year (19.5 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 46.0 points allowed per game. Lindenwood's defense ranks 28th in the FCS with 244.0 total yards given up per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by racking up 473.0 total yards per game.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Lindenwood Western Illinois 473.0 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (108th) 244.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 555.5 (114th) 238.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 15.5 (121st) 234.5 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.0 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has thrown for 385 yards (192.5 yards per game) while completing 49.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 39 yards with one touchdown.

Robert Giaimo is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 122 yards, or 61.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Giaimo has also chipped in with three catches for 38 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Vondarious Gordon has totaled 100 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has hauled in 101 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Redd has racked up 74 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Abraham Haerr's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 67 yards (33.5 ypg).

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 420 yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 54.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards (24.0 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Seth Glatz has carried the ball 16 times for 18 yards (9.0 per game), while also racking up 73 yards through the air .

Donald McKinney has hauled in 10 catches for 110 yards (55.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

A.J. Coons has caught five passes for 82 yards (41.0 yards per game) this year.

