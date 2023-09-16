How to Watch the Illinois vs. Penn State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).
Penn State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (224 yards allowed per game). Illinois is generating 26.5 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31 points per contest (104th-ranked) on defense.
We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FOX.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Penn State Key Statistics
|Illinois
|Penn State
|357.5 (94th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|509.5 (24th)
|477.5 (115th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|224 (9th)
|151 (72nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|230.5 (16th)
|206.5 (92nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|279 (40th)
|3 (71st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|3 (46th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (72nd)
Illinois Stats Leaders
- Luke Altmyer has thrown for 413 yards on 37-of-54 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
- Reggie Love III has piled up 103 yards (on 20 attempts).
- Isaiah Williams has racked up 150 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his team so far this season.
- Casey Washington has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 68 yards (34 yards per game) this year.
- Pat Bryant's 12 targets have resulted in seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Penn State Stats Leaders
- Drew Allar has thrown for 529 yards (264.5 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 78.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 28 rushing yards on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 154 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.
- Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 25 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 197 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 98 yards so far this campaign.
- Malik McClain has racked up five catches for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
