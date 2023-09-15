Missouri High School Football Live Streams in Saint Charles County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Saint Charles County, Missouri this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Saint Charles County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
St. Dominic High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duchesne High School at St. Francis Borgia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Washington, MO
- Conference: AAA - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
