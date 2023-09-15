Missouri High School Football Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lewis County, Missouri this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Lewis County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Clark County High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.