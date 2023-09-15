Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Franklin County, Missouri? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    Sullivan High School at St. Clair High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: St. Clair, MO
    • Conference: Four Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duchesne High School at St. Francis Borgia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Washington, MO
    • Conference: AAA - Large
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

