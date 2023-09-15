Missouri High School Football Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cass County, Missouri this week.
Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Jasper High School at Drexel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Drexel, MO
- Conference: Western Missouri
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crest Ridge High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cleveland, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
