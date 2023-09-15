Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cass County, Missouri this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Jasper High School at Drexel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Drexel, MO

Drexel, MO Conference: Western Missouri

Western Missouri How to Stream: Watch Here

Crest Ridge High School at Midway High School