Richie Palacios carries a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (65-81) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals will send Thompson (5-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.

Thompson is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Thompson is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.3 innings per start.

In 11 of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 29 starts, Nola has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.64), 18th in WHIP (1.168), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).

Aaron Nola vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .252 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .425 (10th in the league) with 200 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 1-for-22 with a double over seven innings.

