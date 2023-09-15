The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado hit the field at Busch Stadium against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 449 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 666 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.456 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (5-5) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Thompson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished 11 without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

