Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on September 15.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-5).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (666 total), St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule