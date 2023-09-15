Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Andrew County, Missouri this week? We've got what you need.

Other Games in Missouri This Week

  • Franklin County
  • Jackson County
  • Saint Charles County
  • Platte County
  • Clay County
  • Jasper County
  • Clark County
  • Cass County
  • Lewis County
  • Nodaway County

    • Andrew County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    North Andrew High School at St. Joseph Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: St. Joseph, MO
    • Conference: Grand River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

