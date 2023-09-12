Tyler O'Neill vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the hill, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- O'Neill has driven home a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.245
|AVG
|.239
|.336
|OBP
|.312
|.473
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, April 13, the 30-year-old southpaw started the game and went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.250 WHIP over his two games.
