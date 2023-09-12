On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: John Means
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 95 hits, batting .235 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • In 57.3% of his 117 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 39 games this year (33.3%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with two or more runs 14 times (12.0%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 62
.274 AVG .200
.361 OBP .295
.537 SLG .423
22 XBH 22
14 HR 13
46 RBI 30
70/25 K/BB 78/28
4 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Means starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went four innings.
  • Over his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
