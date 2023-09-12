Right now the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +650.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -149

-149 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

At home last season, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

In addition, Mahomes rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +12500 4 October 1 @ Jets - +2500 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +6600 6 October 12 Broncos - +6600 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +6600 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1800 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1200 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

