Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Baltimore Orioles-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 77 walks and 73 RBI (148 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .273/.364/.448 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 8 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .257/.331/.485 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

