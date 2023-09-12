Tuesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) at 6:35 PM ET on September 12. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Orioles, who are favored by our model.

The Orioles will give the nod to John Means and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-11, 8.19 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (660 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule