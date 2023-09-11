Willson Contreras vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .763 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 69 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (12.0%).
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.252
|.345
|OBP
|.354
|.445
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|38
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1).
