Tyler O'Neill vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .242 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.5% of his games this season, O'Neill has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.245
|AVG
|.239
|.336
|OBP
|.312
|.473
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Kremer (12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
