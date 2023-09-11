Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .242 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

In 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.5% of his games this season, O'Neill has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .245 AVG .239 .336 OBP .312 .473 SLG .381 13 XBH 10 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/12 2 SB 3

