The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .249 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Edman has recorded a hit in 69 of 117 games this year (59.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (27 of 117), with two or more RBI nine times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year (46 of 117), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .264 AVG .232 .320 OBP .302 .396 SLG .429 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 41/18 15 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings