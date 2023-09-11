The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

In 90 of 138 games this season (65.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 45 games this year (32.6%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 60 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 68 .277 AVG .270 .385 OBP .345 .462 SLG .438 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 64/31 6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings