Paul Goldschmidt vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- In 90 of 138 games this season (65.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45 games this year (32.6%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 60 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.385
|OBP
|.345
|.462
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|64/31
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (12-5) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
