On Monday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .236 with 44 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has had a hit in 67 of 116 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (19.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this season (39 of 116), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 61
.274 AVG .203
.361 OBP .293
.537 SLG .429
22 XBH 22
14 HR 13
46 RBI 30
70/25 K/BB 78/26
4 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.
