On Monday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

He has scored in 49 games this season (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (13.3%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .254 AVG .290 .359 OBP .400 .405 SLG .484 12 XBH 23 7 HR 6 19 RBI 23 36/30 K/BB 47/33 4 SB 5

