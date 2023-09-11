Lars Nootbaar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (13.3%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.254
|AVG
|.290
|.359
|OBP
|.400
|.405
|SLG
|.484
|12
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/30
|K/BB
|47/33
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Kremer (12-5) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1).
