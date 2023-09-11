On Monday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.5%).
  • He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
  • He has scored in 49 games this season (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.254 AVG .290
.359 OBP .400
.405 SLG .484
12 XBH 23
7 HR 6
19 RBI 23
36/30 K/BB 47/33
4 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (12-5) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.