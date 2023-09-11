The Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 77 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.366/.450 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 8 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (12-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 29th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Kremer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1).

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Sep. 5 4.2 4 0 0 5 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 6.0 5 0 0 5 0 at Padres Aug. 16 6.0 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Astros Aug. 10 7.0 6 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dean Kremer's player props with BetMGM.

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 133 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.332/.489 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.