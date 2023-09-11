Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET

MASN

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 196 home runs.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (6-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Hudson has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker

